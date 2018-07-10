Government convenes all party meeting on July 17

The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 17 to seek cooperation of opposition parties for smooth running of parliament in the monsoon session and to discuss its legislative agenda, sources said.

The meeting, to be held a day before the start of the session, would be attended by leaders of different political parties. Opposition parties are expected to raise a plethora of issues including mob lynching, problem of farmers, fall in value of rupee and continued violence in Kashmir.

The TDP has indicated that it will again press for no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

The no-confidence motion was not taken up in the budget session of parliament.