39 per cent Indians planning couple trip during monsoon: Study

With the onset of the monsoon, more and more couples are going out on short breaks with their better halves to enjoy the pleasant weather, says a study conducted by travel marketplace ixigo.

The data reveals that 39 per cent of Indians travelling during the monsoon are planning it as couples, followed by 24 per cent with family and 18 per cent solo, reads a statement.

Couples are planning short-stays that extend to about three or four days. Also, hotel searches for Goa show the maximum spike of 16 per cent from previous months, while Shillong and Guwahati follow with 11 per cent and 9 per cent spikes.

While about 25 per cent of couples from Chennai and 18 per cent from Bangalore are booking a short vacation to Puducherry, about 14 per cent are travelling from Mumbai to Goa via train.

Commenting on the findings, Aloke Bajpai, ixigo CEO & Co-founder said, “With the arrival of monsoon across the country, millennial couples are now planning their vacations. Travel becomes far more affordable during the monsoon as it is a lean season in comparison to summer and winter.

“Major Indian airlines have announced their monsoon sales, offering big discounts on flights, reducing fares by almost 20 per cent. Goa remains the most popular destination showing an 8 per cent increase in flight and 16 per cent increase in hotel searches. It is great to note how owing to improved infrastructure and better flight connectivity, north-eastern destinations like Shillong and Guwahati are also becoming crowd favourites.”