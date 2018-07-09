Vindicated once again: Nirbhaya’s mother

After the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death sentence to four men in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the victim’s mother Asha Devi said she had been vindicated once again and hoped the convicts would be executed soon.

“There is more fight ahead, but we have got justice once again. We hope that the legal formalities are taken care of and the culprits are taken to the gallows as soon as possible,” Asha Devi told reporters here.

The victim’s father said he was happy about justice done to his late daughter.

The convicts still have the option to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court and send mercy petitions to the President of India.

The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapist, was gang-raped by six persons, including a juvenile, in Delhi in a moving chartered bus on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital, triggering huge protests across the country.