Simultaneous LS, Assembly polls undemocratic: CPI-M

The CPI-M is strongly opposed to holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously and feels this will only serve the BJP’s interests, party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

“The simultaneous elections plan was mooted to serve the BJP’s political interest,” Yechury told the media here on Sunday evening. “The CPI-M has already communicated its objection to the Law Commission.”

He added: “The Law Commission has no authority to reform the electoral system in India. If the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are held simultaneously, it will spoil the democratic exercises in India and legitimize illegitimate actions.”

He said a coalition government can become a minority government if allies withdraw support. “In this situation, how can a government run for five years?”

Yechury said that in 1952 and 1957 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held but this changed later.

The Law Commission is holding consultations with political parties on the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.