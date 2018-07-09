Kavi Kumar of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ dead

Actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who played the character of Dr Hathi in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, died here on Monday after a “massive cardiac arrest”, says the show’s creator Asit Kumarr Modi.

“We are very sad to inform the loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in ‘Taarak Mehta…’. We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning,” Modi said in a statement to IANS.

“He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning saying that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything,” added Modi.