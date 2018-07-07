Shashi Tharoor appears in Delhi court

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor appeared in a Delhi court on Saturday in a case related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in pursuance of summons issued against him last month.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 26.

He was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Thursday with direction not to leave the country without permission, nor to tamper with evidence or try to influence the witnesses.

On June 5, the court took cognizance of the charge-sheet filed by the police.

Pushkar, 51, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

On May 14, police charge-sheeted Tharoor under sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife, which entails a jail term that could extend up to 10 years.