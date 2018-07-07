Macron sees new setback in approval ratings: Survey

French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval ratings were hit by fresh decline as the majority of the French thought his policy was unfair and fruitless, a poll has showed.

“The policy of the executive is considered more and more unfair and ineffective for the country’s economic situation,” the Elabe pollster said on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The survey for Les Echos newspaper, Radio Classique and Institut Montaigne found that 76 per cent of respondents did not appreciate the President’s policy, calling it “unfair”.

Compared with February’s approval ratings, Macron lost 8 percentage points.

Furthermore, more people thought the package of measures, on which the 40-year-old former investment banker rely to flourish the country’s economy, would be ineffective and would not boost the business climate.

Looking to 2022, 31 percent of interviewed people cast doubt on Macron’s ability to meet his transformation pledge at the end of his five-year-mandate, up by 9 percentage points from February.

Elabe interviewed 1,004 respondents on July 3-4.