Delhi development to be speeded up: Kejriwal

Amid his unending power tussle with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said developmental works in the national capital will be “speeded up” and he would personally inspect them.

“Developmental works of providing roads, drains, water and sewer in unauthorised colonies will be speeded up now. Am going today for spot inspection of works in a few colonies,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The war over the administration and governance of Delhi intensified after the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favour of the elected city government and clipped the Lt Governor’s independent decision-making powers.

The Delhi government on Friday promptly cleared back-to-back projects that were pending awaiting the Centre’s decision.