Met Kejriwal, assured cooperation: Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and assured him of his continued support.

“Met Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Assured them of my continued support and cooperation in the interest of good governance and overall development of Delhi as per the letter and spirit of Constitution,” Baijal tweeted.

The meeting followed the Supreme Court’s Wednesday verdict saying that the real powers of governance in Delhi rest with the elected representatives.

Elected representatives and the Council of Ministers, being accountable to the voters, must have the appropriate powers so as to perform their functions effectively and efficiently, the court said in the main judgment authored by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The order put to rest a dragging tussle between the Centre and Delhi government over who controls the reign of power to administer the national capital.