Idris Elba to play villain in ‘Fast and Furious’ spinoff

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is in final talks to play the main villain in “Fast and Furious” spin-off titled “Hobbs and Shaw”, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively, reports variety.com.

“Fast and Furious” architect Chris Morgan penned the script, with production set to commence this fall. The film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up.

Statham joined the series in the seventh movie “The Fate of the Furious” in 2017. “Hobbs and Shaw” will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.