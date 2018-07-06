Delhi CM okays doorstep ration delivery, orders implementation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved the much debated doorstep ration delivery system and directed the Food Department to implement it immediately.

“Approved Doorstep Delivery of Rations. Overruled all objections to the proposal…Directed… to keep me informed of daily progress,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Doorstep ration delivery has been one of the key isues over which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had been jostling with Lt Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre.

The tussle was expected to continue with the city government issuing the fresh order for the implementation of the public welfare scheme.

Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Baijal at 3 p.m.