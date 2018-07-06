11 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh

Eleven Maoists, including four with rewards on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday morning, police said.

Out of these four, one had a Rs 8 lakh bounty on him while three others had Rs 1 lakh rewards.

The rebels, who included women, surrendered to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena and CRPF Deputy Inspector General S. Elango, expressing their intention of returning to the mainstream.

They also said that they were impressed with the government’s rehabilitation programme for surrendered Maoists.