Kejriwal approaches LG to enforce SC order on powers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for implementing the Supreme Court’s ruling for the smooth functioning of the city government.

“Sought time to meet Lt Governor today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of SC and in the development of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

His tweet came after the services department refused to comply with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s order aimed at empowering the AAP government to post and transfer officers.

Slamming the Lt Governor and the Centre for their alleged unwillingness to work together despite the apex court’s order on Wednesday, Kejriwal reiterated the need for implementing it in letter and spirit.

“We welcome the Supreme Court order. It has made clear that Lt Governor or the central government will have control over land, law and order and police and Delhi government has executive powers over the rest of the subjects. This order should be implemented in its letter and spirit,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia had also requested Baijal and the Centre to comply with the apex court’s ruling and work in cooperation with the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The 5-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday had unanimously ruled that the Lt Governor was constitutionally bound by the “aid and advice” of the elected government.