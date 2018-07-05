AAP urges LG, Centre to cooperate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday requested Delhi’s Lt Governor and Centre to comply with the apex court ruling and work in cooperation with the Delhi government to avoid any obstruction to work.

“It is our request to the Lt Governor and Centre to cooperate and work according to the (court) order. Because of a technical formality, work should not be hindered,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

After the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday in favour of the Delhi government, the ruling AAP had quickly taken action to restore the powers of transfer of officers in Delhi.

However, when it sent a file to the Secretary (Services), the Deputy Chief Minister was told about the inability to carry out the orders.

“Chief Secretary (Services) sent us a written document expressing why the Services department would not be able to carry out the orders. We are consulting our lawyers regarding the issue,” Sisodia told reporters here.

Sisodia said the apex court had clearly stated that the Lt Governor, appointed by the Centre, was bound by the aid and advice of the Ministers of the city government in all areas except land, police and public order.

“It is clear that the Centre does not have any role now after the apex court order. The Services department is not under the Centre. But if they refuse to cooperate, then how will the country’s system work, how will the city function?” he said.