SpiceJet’s ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’ begins

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced its “Mega Monsoon Sale” which offers an all inclusive one-way fares starting as low as Rs 999 for non-stop flights on select sectors on its domestic network.

The five day sale will be open till midnight of July 8 and the travel period will be valid till October 8, the airline said in a statement.

“The promo one-way fare of Rs 999 will be applicable for popular routes including Dehradun- Delhi, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Chennai-Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, and Agartala-Kolkata.”