SC verdict against ‘anarchist’ Kejriwal, says BJP

Even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict calling it a big victory for democracy, the BJP termed it a severe blow to “anarchist” Kejriwal, and said now the AAP will have to perform.

“We have seen Kejriwal raising politics of dharna and anarchy. He has never tried to work harmoniously. The Supreme Court has dealt a severe blow to Kejriwal. He should now leave the politics of anarchy and move towards governance,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

A Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Wednesday ruled in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying the real powers of governance of Delhi rests with the elected representatives and the Lt. Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice by the Council of Ministers.

It further ruled that in case of difference of opinion with the Council of Ministers, the LG has to refer the matter to the President, whose decision will be a binding. However, the court added that the provision under Article 239 does not mean the LG can refer every matter to the President.

“The Supreme Court has very clearly said the departments of land, police and law and order are with the LG. There is no debate on this and Parliament can make laws for Delhi,” Patra said, adding that there is a need for all to work without anarchy.

Union Minister Vijay Goel said Delhi has been facing major problems like water scarcity and pollution but the Delhi government has been playing blame game. The LG did not stop Kejriwal’s government from supplying water and working on measures to check pollution, he said.

“You were not working on the problems of Delhi and were busy playing the blame game. Now you have lost that. I believe now the AAP government should work and show results as Delhi has suffered much in courts, in dharna, in protests and blame game,” Goel said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said: “BJP is very happy with the Supreme Court judgement. Kejriwal is anti-Constitution and does not want to follow the rules of Constitution. So, this is a slap on Kejriwal. The Supreme Court has clearly said anarchy will not continue in Delhi.”