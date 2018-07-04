Rehabilitation of migrants extended up to March 2020: Cabinet

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its nod for the continuation, up to 2020, of eight schemes of the Home Ministry for relief and rehabilitation of migrants under the umbrella scheme “Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates”.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the financial implication for this decision is Rs 3,183 crore for the period 2017-18 to 2019-20. “The year-wise phasing of the scheme will be Rs 911 crore in 2017-18, Rs 1,372 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 900 crore in 2019-2020.”

A Home Ministry statement said: “The eight schemes approved for continuance are already in operation and the benefits under each will be extended to intended beneficiaries in accordance with the approved criterion.”

The eight schemes were started, at different times, to enable the migrants and repatriates, who have suffered on account of displacement, to earn a reasonable income and to facilitate their inclusion in mainstream economic activities, the statement.

These schemes provide assistance for relief and rehabilitation to displaced families from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Chhamb; Sri Lankan refugees, Bru families lodged in relief camps in Tripura, Bru or Reang families from Tripura to Mizoram, 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims; civilian victims of terrorists, communal, Maoist violence and cross border firing and mine or improvised explosive device blasts on Indian territory and repatriation of Indian prisoners from abroad; and grant-in-aid to Central Tibetan Relief Committee.

The Central government is also providing grant-in-aid to West Bengal government for infrastructure development in 51 erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves in India situated in Cooch Behar district for resettlement of 911 returnees from erstwhile Indian enclaves in Bangladesh.