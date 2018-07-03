I still have to struggle every day: Akhil Sachdeva

He has given one of the biggest hits of 2017 to Bollywood in the form of “Humsafar” and has taken the maximum awards for the song featured in “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” but singer Akhil Sachdeva says that he still has to struggle every day in Bollywood.

“It’s been one year that I entered Bollywood and I did one song ‘Humsafar’ and it became song of the year. However things are difficult right now because in Bollywood , people think I am a composer , lyricist and then a singer but in realty I am a singer first.

“People would have thought that I might be getting lot of offers but it’s not. I still have to struggle every day. It’s the time and phase because I am not just a singer so when you have too much of qualities given by god, it will take it’s own time,” Akhil told IANS, here.

In 2011, Akhil started as the lead vocalist of the Delhi-based music band, Nasha. His Bollywood journey started when he happened to meet Shashank Khaitan, the director of “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

Talking about what inspires him everyday, Akhil says: “My grandmother told me once that you won’t become successful because you want to be successful , you should become successful because the world deserves to hear your music so that pushes me everyday. The world need to know what I am capable of. For me, passion and content is the key,” he said.

“If you have content and your work is pure, you might take long but you will be there for longer run. I have content and I am confident about it,” he said.

Radio station 93.5 RED FM has joined hands with the musician, singer and composer to celebrate a free, safe and educated childhood. The 16 day campaign of RED FM ended on June 28 with a musical evening and a live performance by Akhil

Talking about it, he said: “I am really feeling good abut the fact that I was made aware of this project . Everybody and anybody should be part of such initiatives because this is one of the problems our country faces and as I said before, we need to look at it as an overall perspective. It’s not always people who are forced to do it, some also do it because of their family and background so we need to sort those problems first.”

Coming back to his songs, Akhil says that he is open to experiment with different genres but the song needs to be soulful.

“I made the first Sufi rock band of the county in the form of Nasha . It’s been eight years of my band so people categorize me to Sufi genre that I do. I do soulful music and I am very much open to experiment with new sound till the time the soul of the music doesn’t get affected by it.. I am really open for any song,” said Akhil.

So is he open to do rap songs too?

“I will only do such songs if that is requirement of the song. I won’t do it because it is trending . There has to be some meaning of doing rap songs,” said Akhil who is also shifting his base from Delhi to Mumbai now.

“I am taking a house there,” he said.