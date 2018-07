The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appointment of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K.V. Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T.M. Bhasin as it rejected a plea challenging their appointments.

Dismissing the plea by NGO Common Cause, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said: “We find no ground to quash the appointment of CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin.”

Common Cause had challenged that the appointments were allegedly in breach of the principle of “institutional integrity”.