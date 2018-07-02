Mohamed Salah inks contract extension with Liverpool

Egypt’s star footballer Mohamed Salah has signed a long-term contract extension with Liverpool FC, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Earlier this year, Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award and was voted Player of the Year for 2017-18 by the United Kingdom’s Professional Footballers’ Association, reports Efe.

“I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season,” Liverpool’s head coach Jurgen Klopp said.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.”

“When someone like Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think. Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment,” he added.

During his debut season at Liverpool, Salah racked up an outstanding 44 goals in 52 appearances.

Meanwhile, Salah helped Egypt end its 28-year World Cup drought after he scored the late winner from a penalty shot during the penultimate game of the 2018 World Cup qualifications against Congo.