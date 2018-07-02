BMW to recall vehicles in China over fuel tank defect

BMW Brilliance Automobile, a joint venture between luxury car maker BMW and Chinese car maker Huachen Auto Group, will recall 148 vehicles in China due to defective fuel tanks, a market watchdog said.

The recall involves models including the 118i series, 120i series and 125i series, which were produced between June 9 and 17, 2017, Xinhua quoted a company statement as saying.

The flaw with the fuel tanks could cause oil leaks that could increase the risks of fire, according to the statement.

The companies will examine the recalled vehicles and replace the defective fuel tanks free of charge. The recall will begin on July 23.