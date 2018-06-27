Rain hits Delhi-NCR

Delhi and some other parts of the National Capital Region witnessed cloudy sky and scattered rains early on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The sky was likely to remain generally cloudy throughout the day with one or more spells of rain or thundershowers, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 55 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.