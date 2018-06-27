Police seize cash, luxury items from ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s premises

Police in Malaysia said on Wednesday they have seized cash amounting to $226 million and luxury items worth $273 million from former Prime Minister Najib Razak’ premises in connection with the 1MDB probe.

Cash in 26 currencies was confiscated, besides 25 bags of gold, 12,000 items of jewelry, 567 luxury handbags, 423 watches and 234 sunglasses in the largest seizure in the probe so far, Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Amar Singh told the media.

The items were seized from six premises — the Prime Minister’s official residence and office in Putrajaya, three luxury condominiums in downtown Kuala Lumpur and Najib’s private house, Xinhua news agency reported.

1Malaysia Development Berhad is a Malaysian strategic development company wholly owned by the finance ministry.