Staples that every men should follow to nail office style

Office wear calls for subtle outfits that makes a style statement in its own way and this task becomes even more difficult for men because of limited options available. However following some staple trend can make a huge difference in your personality.

Tabby Bhatia, Director Voganow.com and Ishan Sachdeva, Director Alberto Torresi list five staples that men need to create an impression in office.

* Oxford: A perfect pick for any formal occasion, oxfords are taking the shoe industry by the storm. Filled with suave, these shoes promise a unique style statement and speak volumes about one’s personality. You can pair these shoes with trousers, jeans, chinos put together with a blazer and a crisp shirt or a t-shirt to get the gentlemen look at your workplace.

* Laptop sleeves: Making a lasting impression in your daily routine, laptop sleeves are a basic for all working men yet they can add a classy appeal to your formal ensemble. With multiple zippers and soft cotton linings, these bags are easy to carry and can enhance your style quotient. Be it in blue, brown or tan colour, laptop sleeves are sure to take your style a notch higher and impart a confident look

* Loafers: With long working hours and miles to walk, loafers are identified as the most comfortable and convenient in style. Available in varied designs and colors, these shoes are timeless in nature and can be paired with staple trousers, jeans, chinos paired with a shirt, t-shirt or a sweatshirt.

* Messenger bags: Stylish yet comfortable, messenger bags for men are the most worthwhile choice when it comes to carrying a lot of stuff without making a mess. Perfect for holding laptops, a file or even a lunch box, these bags are not only convenient to carry but also gives a modish appeal to your entire office look.

* Tassel shoes: Making inroads in the men’s shoe industry, tassel lifts up the fashion levels of a normal slip on, making it an ideal choice for an uber cool office look. Capturing the classic essence of style with a touch of elegant modernity, you can get these shoes in double shaded colours with a glossy finish and the round or pointed front arch to choose from.