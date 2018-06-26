Now apply for passport on mobile, from anywhere

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday launched the mPassportSeva Mobile App along with a new scheme by which an applicant can apply for passport from anywhere in the country, against the backdrop of the low number of registration centres.

She also said the BJP-led NDA government has increased the number of Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) to 230 in last four years.

“We found people were problem with distance because there were only 77 passport centres in the country. We coordinated with the Post Office to get space. Now, there are 230 such centres in the country,” she told the gathering after the launch ceremony of the app on the occasion of the Sixth Passport Seva Divas.

Sushma Swaraj also said that passport centres will be set up in all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The mPassport Seva App is available in Android and iOS platforms and will have the facilities to apply, pay and schedule appointments for passport services, as per an official statement.

“With the launch of this mPassport Seva App, citizens would not require access to a computer and printer to apply for passport services,” it reads.

The new app will support services such as new user registration; signing in to registered user account; application form filing to apply for passport and police clearance certificate; paying for passport services; appointment scheduling; application availability status; document advisor; and fee calculator.

The Ministry said its other new scheme allows applicants to choose the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and thus the desired PSK and POPSK where they wish to submit their application irrespective of whether the present residential address specified in the application form lies within the jurisdiction of the selected RPO or not.

“The police verification, if required for a specific passport, would be conducted at the address specified in the application form. The passport will be printed and despatched by the RPO selected for application submission by the applicant,” it said.

This initiative is expected to benefit the applicants who are unable to apply at a PSK or POPSK near their ordinary place of residence, it said.