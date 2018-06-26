Goa Tourism to start app based taxi service from July

In a bid to curb taxi drivers from fleecing passengers and promote easy facilitation of taxi services in the state, Goa Tourism will launch the state’s first app-based taxi service ‘GOAMILES’ next month, Goa Tourism Development Corp Chairperson Nilesh Cabral said on Tuesday.

“We are launching a public information campaign to reach out to one million people in Goa to create awareness about our taxi app GOAMILES next month,” Cabral told reporters.

With more than 2,800 licensed taxi drivers in Goa already showing interest partnering with the app, Cabral said the service would “bring a revolutionary change in the transportation system” in the coastal state, which attracts more than six million tourists every year.

“This app based taxi service aims to boost the digital economy, enable ease of travel for tourists and give taxi drivers better income. This initiative offers not only a brand new customer experience, but also makes taxi fare payment easy and secure,” Cabral said.

He said the key features of the initiative would be modest pricing and convenience to the traveller.

Cabral also said that taxi drivers would be trained in etiquette as well as knowledge of tourism related sites in Goa.

“Drivers will be given courses in etiquette, knowledge of tourist places, basic first aid, knowledge of culture and traditions of Goa so that they can emerge as Brand Ambassadors for Goa Tourism,” Cabral said.A

Goa’s taxi drivers, who have been often accused of overcharging