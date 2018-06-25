Nawazuddin Siddiqui dedicates his IIFA Award to Sridevi

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has dedicated his Best Supporting Actor honour, which he won at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here, to his “Mom” co-star Sridevi, who was posthumously awarded the Best Actor in a Leading Role Female title.

“It was once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the first female superstar Sridevi and I dedicate my award as a tribute to her,” Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday, a day after the IIFA Awards ceremony here.

In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali. And Nawazuddin played a detective who helps her.

Nawazuddin looked dapper as he collected his award from the evergreen actress Rekha, whom he said “stole the show” with her performance at the event.

“Living legend Rekhaji you stole the show last night, it was an honour to get the award from you,” he added.

Sridevi’s husband-producer Boney Kapoor received the award for her work. He was emotional, and dedicated the honour to the team of “Mom”.

The actress, whose sudden death in a Dubai hotel earlier this year, was also remembered in a tribute section at the gala, along with late actors Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor.