Cilic beats Djokovic in final for Queen’s Club trophy

Marin Cilic of Croatia came back strong to beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the final 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 for the Queen’s Club trophy.

“I was just trying to stay mentally in it. And definitely, it was an extremely tough match,” Cilic said of the two hours, 57 minutes match on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“No breaks for me until that last return game. I definitely feel relieved that I won it and what a great week.”

“I’m very delighted. Extremely happy for today’s win and also throughout the week, I was playing great tennis,” Cilic said.

“It was extremely tough today. Novak was playing great tennis. It was definitely a joy to be a part of this final and to lift this trophy.”

It was also a successful week for Djokovic, who reached his first ATP-level final in almost a year.

“He deserved to win,” Djokovic said. “It’s a tough loss for me today, obviously. But I have to see it from a positive side. I haven’t played a final at any event in almost a year, so this felt great.”