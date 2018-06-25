7 daily habits you can adopt to make wellness a way of life

With todays fast-paced life, following a healthy lifestyle is a difficult task. However, adopting healthy lifestyle habits are essential to achieve wellness. From preventive care to managing lifestyle issues, wellness represents a natural and holistic experience that people can adopt in every aspect of their lives.

Wellness is about living a complete, healthy life and making smart choices that can fit into one’s daily routine. It is not just the occasional resolution to stay healthy which will help achieve overall well-being, but little things done consistently that will go a long way in establishing wellness as a way of life.

Dr. Shruthi Hegde, Ayurveda Expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, recommends the following 7 simple habits one can adopt to make healthy living a way of life. Aim to adopt one of these habits every day for a happier, healthier you by the end of the week.

* Do a physical activity for 45 mins: Commit to spending a minimum of 45 minutes every day exercising. You don’t need to follow the same routine; just ensure that you work out every single day. Simple forms of exercise go a long way in preventive care. They help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis, alleviate depression and anxiety, and even boost mental alertness and confidence.

* Write down something you are grateful for: While all of us face problems in our daily lives, we also have a lot to be thankful for that gets lost amid all our troubles. Reflecting on the positive things in your life everyday will help you take on the troubles better, motivating you to keep pushing ahead while spreading the joy of positivity to those around you.

* Drink 3 liters of water: Water is the fuel your body runs on. It is necessary to keep your body functioning well. Drinking enough water can help you with detoxification, digestion, better skin and hair, helping you feel balanced and ready to face the day’s challenges. Let three liters be your absolute minimum intake of water, but aim for more depending on your lifestyle conditions.

* Commit to breaking a bad habit: All of us have some habits we are not proud of, and have been meaning to break for some time. While that negative habit itself impacts your wellness, not being able to break it also takes a toll on your mind. Take a small step every day towards getting rid of it, whether it is overusing your phone, snacking on junk food, or anything else you’ve been planning to stop, and see your body and mind become healthier.

* Take 15 minutes out to reflect on your day: In our busy lives, it is often easy to get caught up in day-to-day activities such that we do not allot any time for reflection. Taking a moment to stop and reflect on the day will help you take on the challenges of the day better. Just 15 minutes of quiet reflection, whether through meditation or even just looking out the window and taking a moment for yourself will help you take a step towards achieving mental wellness and relaxation.

* Sleep for 7-8 hours: The function of sleep is to not only relax the body, but also rest and restore the mind. Commit to sleeping a minimum of seven hours a day while aiming for eight, and you will feel yourself getting healthier and happier in a short span of time. This will help you achieve both mental and physical wellness, and your mind and body will be more at ease.

* Include a herb in your daily diet: Consuming herbs is a great way to practice long-term wellness and prepare your body for the challenges of life. For example, as per Ayurveda texts and modern research, Guduchi can significantly help in preventive care, as it is a great promoter of immunity, aids in fighting against infections, and helps you stay fit and healthy. Depending on your need, you can find an herb to help you achieve your goals, whether Tulasi for respiratory wellness or Brahmi to improve cognitive abilities or boost your memory.

* Take a big step towards achieving wellness in your life by adopting some of these simple methods, just one a day, for a entire week of wellness.