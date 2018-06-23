Himachal gets Rs 1,800 cr for tourism promotion: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government has got approval from the Central government for projects worth Rs 1,800 crore for tourism development, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Gada Gushaini of Kullu district after laying the foundation stone of a science lab building of Government Senior Secondary School to be built at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore, he said that efforts would be made to develop lesser-known areas from the tourism point of view.

The Gada Gushaini area would be developed from eco-tourism point of view, he said.

Thakur also said that during the over five months of his government so far, several schemes relating to education and health were initiated in the state.

Noting that the state has provided its helicopter to ferry tourists between Shimla and Chandigarh thrice a week, Thakur said the government has also made a provision of Rs 50 crore for the tourism sector.

MP Ram Swaroop Sharma said that the Union government has also approved development projects worth Rs 4,500 crore for the state.