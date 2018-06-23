FIFA World Cup: Argentinian keeper Caballero hit hard by his error

Argentinia’s goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero has admitted to going through very tough times following his costly mistake in the game against Croatia during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

However, Caballero said he now wants to focus on his work and not become a victim, reports Efe. “It is better to work and apologise by winning, not by talking.”

When asked about his state of mind by Argentina’s Canal 13 over text messages, the keeper said that it was a difficult moment and he needed to see it through.

On June 20, Caballero, 36, made a fateful error during their World Cup Group D match that allowed Croatia to score the first goal. Croatia went on to win the group stage match 3-0.

Eyebrows were also raised regarding Caballero’s performance in the first match against Iceland, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

Caballero said he would like to say many things, but it was not the time instead he needed to work and not talk, or give statements or become a victim.

About the emotions in the Argentinian camp, the Chelsea FC player said anything they would say would not be believed.