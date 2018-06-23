Emma Watson, Chord Overstreet spotted kissing passionately

Actress Emma Watson and “Glee” star Chord Overstreet were spotted kissing passionately just weeks after breaking up

The two were spotted kissing on Tuesday, three weeks after people.com confirmed they had split in May after dating for several months.

Watson, 28, leaned in for several kisses as 29-year-old Overstreet, who was dressed in a sleeveless black tank top and color coordinated sunglasses, had his arm around her during the PDA-filled outing.

At the time of the breakup, a source told that the their relationship “was never going to be a long-term thing.”

The “Harry Potter” alum and former “Glee” star were first romantically linked in March when they were seen walking hand-in-hand during a cozy afternoon stroll in L.A.