BJP chief Amit Shah in Jammu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah arrived here in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to chair a core group meeting of the party.

Shah arrived here for first time after the BJP withdrew from the ruling PDP-BJP government, following which the governor’s rule was imposed in the state.

A motorcycle rally of BJP Yuva Morcha activists accompanied the party president to the Canal Road guest house from the airport.

He would be meeting a number of party leaders and delegations after which he was scheduled to address a public rally here.

Shah had called all BJP ministers to New Delhi after which party national general secretary Ram Madhav announced withdrawal from the ruling coalition in the state.