I make films to evoke, provoke: Anurag Kashyap

New Delhi, From “Black Friday” to “Gangs Of Wasseypur” to “Udta Punjab” to “Lust Stories”, Anurag Kashyap wants to start a conversation on several social issues with his cinema. He says he makes films to evoke and provoke.

“I always (want my cinema to strike a conversation). I make films to evoke and provoke. And that usually leads to a conversation,” Kashyap told IANS over an email.

His project “Lust Stories” shows stories on love and lust, and has garnered a positive response. The director says it is time to have “conversations around the subject of sex”.

“It’s high time and only natural,” he added.

He says his sports film “Mukkabaaz” — which deals with the struggle of a boxer and with social issues like caste system, youth politics and the power play of people — holds a special place in his heart. The film will air on Saturday on &pictures.

Will he make more films around sports?

“Sports was the canvas for me to tell a story about people. I didn’t set out to make a sports film. I’m not looking to make another sports film because I’m bored of its predictable heroic/underdog trajectory. Having said that, if any other story deserves the backdrop of sports, I am more than willing to consider it,” he said.