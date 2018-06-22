Heist films are like superhero movies: Awkwafina

Actress-rapper Awkwafina says heist films are like superhero movies.

“In a way heist films are like superhero movies. The audacity of pulling off a heist is something that no ordinary person would ever do,” Awkwafina said in a statement to IANS.

“With heist movies, the line between good and bad becomes subject to interpretation. The ‘Ocean’s 8’ women are criminals, but at the same time they are doing this for a reason,” she added.

A sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy, “Ocean’s 8” stars Sandra Bullock as ringleader Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s character Danny.

After getting out of jail, she recruits seven women — Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter — to help her pull off a jewellery heist at the annual Met Gala in New York.

The Warner Bros Pictures project is releasing in India on Friday.

On working with all the women, she said: “We had one meet-up before the movie started. I was so nervous. I remember everything about it, including the weather that day. Helena Bonham Carter was the first cast member I met. She said, ‘Come over here, come talk to me’, and that set the stage for an extremely warm environment.

“It was a pleasure to go to set every day. It was such a joyous set, full of laughter and empowerment. We were doing this movie — and killing it. There was always a lot of laughter on set – to the point where we were sometimes told to stop laughing because we were rolling. Every day and night felt like a slumber party.”