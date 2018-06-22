BJP demands action against Azad for his army remarks

The BJP on Friday attacked senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remarks about “the Indian Army killing more civilians rather than terrorists” in the state, and demanded action against him.

The party said that Azad’s statement was “irresponsible, shameful and deeply regrettable” and asked the Congress leadership to clarify “what action they are planning against Azad”.

The BJP said it was shocked that such a statement should come from a person who has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and has witnessed the “brutal face of the terrorism in the state from Pakistan side”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said that the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi and “blessed” by Sonia Gandhi is at present making observations “in sync with the terrorists and their patrons”.

Addressing a presser here, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Given the senior Congress leaders’ pathological hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, they have stooped to this extent where they are seeking to compromise the courage and respect of the armed forces.”

“I am asking this (action) because Congress’ Azad who has said that the forces are killing the locals more in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Prasad said: “This statement of Azad is irresponsible, shameful and deeply regrettable. Today the people who support and vouch for Pakistan would be more happier.”

After Azad’s remarks, the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit issued a statement saying “we have been of the same opinion as the ones expressed by Ghulam Nabi Azad and others”.

“Today what the Congress leaders are saying is being supported by the LeT. What kind of politics is this? Congress is standing with those who are trying to break the country,” he said.

Prasad said the BJP “takes responsibility” as it charged the Congress for their “anti-national” stand. “That the Congress of today led by Rahul Gandhi and blessed by Soniaji is designed to make observations and behaviour in sync with the terrorists and their patrons,” he said.

Prasad said: “What does he mean to say? What is he indicating?”

He reminded the Congress leader that while all live for the country, only the police, paramilitary and armed forces die for the country.

Giving the statistics of the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir by the armed forces between 2012 and 2018, Prasad said that in 2012, 72 terrorists were killed in the state while in 2013, 67 terrorists were killed.

“In 2014, when our government came 110 terrorists were killed, in 2015 over 108 terrorists were killed, in 2016, 150 terrorists were killed, in 2017, over 217 and till May this year over 75 terrorists have been killed in the state.”

“Azadji this is the story of your government and this is the story of our government. And you are saying that forces are killing locals more than the terrorists.”