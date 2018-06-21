Yoga makes life meaningful: MP CM

Yoga was practised across Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to mark the fourth International Yoga Day, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying yoga makes life meaningful.

Chouhan performed yoga aasanas with around 500 children from various schools at the Chief Minister’s residence.

He told the children: “Practice yoga for half an hour every day. Practising daily will give you the benefits of yoga. Make yoga and aasanas an integral part of your lives.”

Saying that yoga strengthens the mind, body and soul, he asked the students to study well and score good marks.

The programme was organised by the statewide yoga training centres under the School Education Department.