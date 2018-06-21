Trump, Putin likely to meet in mid-July

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are planning to meet in mid-July, the media reported on Thursday.

A diplomatic official told CNN that the Trump administration wants the meeting in Washington but Moscow has insisted on neutral ground. They are likely to meet in Vienna, the official said.

However, no official announcement has been made.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that White House National Security Adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow. “As far as we know, such a trip will take place,” Peskov said, adding “so far that’s all we can say.”

A spokesman for the National Security Council declined to comment both on the President’s plans for the meeting and also Bolton’s travel plans.

Speaking in London, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the potential meeting, calling dialogue between the two leaders “important” and adding that a meeting “is not in any way contradicting NATO policies”.

“NATO is in favour of dialogue, and if you want dialogue, you have to speak to the political leaders,” Stoltenberg said.