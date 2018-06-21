Kejriwal takes stock of power, water situation

On the first day of work since his sit-in at the Raj Niwas ended, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met officials from the water and electricity departments to study the problems faced by people in the city.

In a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal, who is also the Chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, took stock of various projects of the Board for water augmentation and sought a report on the water situation in the capital.

He also looked at the ongoing projects along with the ways to improve groundwater recharge and treatment of water.

In his meeting with the Power Department and discoms, the Chief Minister directed the implementation of a subsidy policy for tenants as soon as possible.

However, the Chief Minister did not hold any meeting with IAS officers regarding their safety and security.

Kejriwal had cancelled all his scheduled meetings on Wednesday, saying he was not feeling well. He will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday as he has been suffering from high sugar levels for the past few days.

Kejriwal ended his nine-day sit-in at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office on Tuesday after officers started attending meetings called by ministers which earlier they were boycotting in the wake of an assault on the Chief Secretary.