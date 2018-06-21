Kamal Haasan meets Rahul Gandhi

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has floated a new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, on Thursday met United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi here.

Informed sources described the meeting that took place at the residence of Sonia Gandhi as a “courtesy call”.

Kamal Haasan had on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed the situation in Tamil Nadu.

He had also met Election Commission officials and expressed confidence that the process of registration of his political party will be done in around a week’s time.