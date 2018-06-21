International Yoga Day: Bollywood celebs show off poses

From veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini to mothers Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Soha Ali Khan — Bollywood celebrities, for whom fitness is a way of life — posted yoga poses and spoke about its benefits on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Thursday.

While Amitabh Bachchan shared an old image of himself performing a yogasana on Twitter, Hema took the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading awareness about it “not only in India but in all the countries he has visited in the world”.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings… but the attire for yoga is not ideal, that was a still from the Gujarat Tourism campaign.

Hema Malini: Today is International Yoga Day — a celebration of the world wide interest in our own yogasanas. Thanks to our PM who has spread awareness not only in India but in all the countries he hs visited in the world! I request all of you to spend a little time on your bodies to keep fit. I do!

Shilpa Shetty: Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice or control. So, when you practice control over breath you will have control over your life and mind. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis or channels, your mind and blood, but that cleansing process translates into energy..

Shakti. This power helps you positively manifest your Aura, relationships, self awareness and goals. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama. Welcome the new you. Inhale the future, exhale the past. Enjoy the present. A big thank you to Narendra Modiji who leads and inspires by example and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately ‘hum fit toh India fit’.

Sandhya Mridul: Smile. Everyday. Best asana of all! Happy Yoga Day people.

Rajeev Khandelwal: The world follows it… we created it.. let’s own it!

Milind Soman: My contribution to the 1,00,000 Suryanamaskaaras that the people at Be Cure Fit are targeting today on International Yoga Day. I feel stronger and more flexible with yoga and it’s never too late to start.

Soha Ali Khan: Why I’ll always pick yoga over the latest fitness fad.

Nimrat Kaur: Place we shall ever have to live in. Keep it safe and beaming! Way of life. Born again.

Mugdha Veira Godse: Union of body and mind! Happy International Yoga Day. Today is the day to start a brand new fitness routine.