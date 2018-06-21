FIFA World Cup: Denmark, Australia grind out a 1-1 draw in Group C tie

Australia held Denmark 1-1 in a Group C game here on Thursday to keep alive their chances of making it to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Australia, who had lost 1-2 to France in their opening match, got their goal from a penalty conversion by captain Mile Jedinak in the 38th minute after Denmark had taken a 1-0 lead through Christian Eriksen in the seventh minute.

Earlier in the match, Denmark star player Christian Eriksen linked up well with Nicolai Jorgensen to smash a half-volley past Mat Ryan in the 7th minute, opening up what looked to be a match almost certainly dominated by the Danes, reports Efe.

But the Aussies struck back earning a penalty when Yussuf Poulsen blocked a cross with his hand, taking a yellow card in the process.

Mathew Leckie dutifully stepped up to the spot and slotted it to the right-hand-side of the net, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way.

Australia was quick out the blocks after half-time but failed to cash in on the promise its attacking display showed.

The game ground to a draw, meaning Denmark head into its final group game with four points while Australia have just one.