Centre to start 10 Missions of Exports

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said the Central government, in order to boost exports, plans to start 10 Missions of Exports.

Addressing the members of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Trade Associations, Chambers of Commerce here Prabhu said the government wants to start 10 Missions of Exports and would also like to open Export Promotion Offices at major international trade centres.

He assured the exporters that all export incentives will be made World Trade Organisation (WTO) compatible to avoid any hurdles.

Referring to his meeting with bankers recently, Prabhu said the banks were asked to bring exports under priority sector lending.

Prabhu also said the government will be investing Rs 5,000 crore in 12 champion sectors.

These champion sectors include Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services (IT and ITeS), Tourism and Hospitality Services, Medical Value Travel, Transport and Logistics Services, Accounting and Finance Services, Audio Visual Services, Legal Services, Communication Services, Construction and Related Engineering Services, Environmental Services, Financial Services and Education Services.