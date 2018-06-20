We will save our celebrations, says Japan coach Nishino

After a stunning 2-1 triumph against Colombia in the opening match of the World Cup Group H, Japan coach Akira Nishino said the team should play low key and save the celebrations for more victories.

“If it was just one game, we would organise a parade on the streets here, but we have more games to come, so we will save our celebrations,” said Nishino on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We made enough prep work before the game and it worked well. Every player played to their best, especially in the second half. We controlled the ball better, that is why we got the second goal,” the 63-year-old added.

“The victory tastes good, but the second and third games will be ahead and they will be tough. We must be ready.”

Japan will take on Senegal on June 24 and then face Poland on June 28.