If ‘Race 3’ was bad, wouldn’t have worked at box office: Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol, who has returned on the big screen after a while with “Race 3” — which has not got encouraging reviews — has defended the movie saying if it was that bad, it wouldn’t have fetched box office results.

Bobby interacted with the media at the Femina Miss India grand finale, where he was a guest judge, on Tuesday.

“Race 3” has crossed Rs 130 crore at the box office in India since releasing on June 15. It was largely panned by film critics and social media users created memes and jokes on the film’s screenplay, dialogues, acting, music, action sequences and direction too.

Asked about it, Bobby said: “There are films which are good but sometimes it doesn’t work at the box office. So, how anyone can control that?

“I am really happy because people have appreciated the work of the entire cast of the film, including me. I think criticism affects us when we make a bad film, but I think if our film was too bad, then it wouldn’t have worked at the box office.”

“Race 3”, with a cast led by superstar Salman Khan and directed by Remo D’Souza, got an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

“Since the release of the film, the smile is not going away from my face. I am really happy as entire team of ‘Race 3’ has really worked hard for it and people have appreciated the film.

“The entire team of ‘Race 3’ is really happy because the film is doing good business at the box office… What else do we want? I hope I will continue doing more films and people will appreciate my work in the same manner.”

Asked if he expects to be a part of “Race 4”, he said: “Definitely, I hope I am part of ‘Race 4’.”

Bobby is also heading to the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards in Bangkok. He will perform there too.