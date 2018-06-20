Governor’s rule not to affect anti-terror operations: Army chief

The imposition of governors rule in Jammu and Kashmir will not affect anti-terror operations, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday and noted that there was no political interference.

“We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But we saw what happened. The terrorists continued with their actions,” General Rawat said on the sidelines of an event here.

“The imposition of Governor’s rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don’t face any political interference,” he said.

Governor’s rule has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following recommendation of Governor N.N. Vohra. The BJP had on Tuesday pulled out of the alliance government in the state with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Centre had earlier this month decided not to extend its unilateral initiative, declared on May 16, to coincide with the holy month as terrorist activities continued in the Kashmir Valley.

BJP’s withdrawal from the alliance came two days after the government decided against extending the ceasefire.

The party had cited citing growing terror activities and radicalisation in the Kashmir Valley as among reasons for its decision.