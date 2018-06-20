CEA Arvind Subramanian’s term won’t be extended on his own request: Jaitley

The Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), Arvind Subramanian’s term would not be extended any further as he wants to go back to the US due to family commitments, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Subramanian had joined as the CEA on October 16, 2014 for a period of three years.

“Few days ago Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian met me over video conferencing. He informed me that he would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments,” Jaitley said, adding that his reasons were “personal but extremely important” to him.

“He left me with no option but to agree with him.”

On the expiry of the three year term also Jaitley had requested the CEA to continue for some more time, he said, adding: “Even at that stage he told me that he was torn between family commitment and his current job which he considered the best and most fulfilling he has ever done.”