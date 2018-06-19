India’s YoY domestic air passenger traffic up 16% in May

India’s domestic air passenger traffic rose by 16.53 per cent in May, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 1.18 crore (118.56 lakh) passengers were ferried by the domestic airlines during the month under review from 1.01 crore (101.74 lakh) reported during the corresponding month of 2017.

On a sequential basis, the traffic grew by around three per cent. It had risen to 115.13 lakh in April 2018, while in March it had grown to 115.80 lakh.

As per the data furnished by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, the passenger traffic during the January-May 2018 period grew by over 22 per cent.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-May 2018 were 571.58 lakh as against 465.87 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 22.69 per cent,” the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.