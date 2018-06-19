Governor’s rule inevitable in J&K, Mehbooba Mufti resigns

After the fall of the BJP-PDP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, the imposition of Governor’s rule became inevitable in the state Tuesday.

Shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of the coalition government, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti rushed to the Raj Bhawan here and submitted her resignation to Governor N.N. Vohra.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that the BJP, by pulling out of the coalition, was trying to put all the blame for corruption on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Asked if the Congress would support the PDP to form a new government, Azad said: “The question does not arise.”

Meanwhile, former Chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

According to party sources, Abdullah has ruled out any possible support to the PDP.

In the 87-member Assembly, elections for which were held in 2014, the PDP had 28, the National Conference 15, BJP 25, Congress 12, Peoples Conference 2, CPI-M 1, Peoples Democratic Front 1 and Independents 3 seats.