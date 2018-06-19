Get hands on healthy food this yoga day

The world will celebrate International Yoga Day on Thursday so make sure you are doing your bit with enthusiasm but don’t forget to gorge on some healthy made-at-home foods post the session.

Sujeet Singh, Executive Chief at Radisson Noida located in Sector 55 lists some recipes that one can easily make at home

* Quinoa Avocado Salad

* Ingredients: 3 tablespoons lime juice: 2 tablespoons avocado oil: ¾ teaspoon garlic powder: ½ teaspoon salt: ¼ teaspoon ground pepper: 3 cups cooked quinoa, cooled: 2 medium avocados, chopped: 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved: 1 cup diced cucumber: ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro: 1 scallion, sliced

* Method: Whisk lime juice, oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl: Add quinoa, avocados, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro and scallion: Stir gently until combined: Refrigerate for up to 4 hours

* Mixed bean salad

* Ingredients

For the salad: 1 x 400g tin mixed bean salad, drained and rinsed: 2 spring onions, finely chopped: 2 celery sticks, thinly sliced: 1 large tomato, deseeded and finely diced: salt and freshly ground black pepper

* For the dressing: 3 tablespoon olive oil: 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar: 1 tablespoon sugar: 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard: 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon: 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

* Method: Put all the salad ingredients in a bowl and mix well; Mix the dressing ingredients in a separate bowl or jug until well combined; Pour the dressing over the salad, season well with salt and pepper and toss together

Chef Ashish Shrivastava, executive chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun also has some recipes to share

* Apple Cinnamon Detox water

* Ingredients: Red Apple thinly sliced- 750gm: Cinnamon Stick- 4nos : Honey- 30ml: Mint fresh- 30gm: Water- 4liter

* Method: Combined all ingredients in glass jar. Keep overnight in freeze: Serve chilled